Orange Town News

Orange Re-Opens, With Caution After two months of partial lock-down, officials in Orange have turned their attention to planning a limited, but safe re-opening. Many of the popular summer events are...

Amity 'Dreamers' Graduate Into A World Hungry For New Leaders Amity High School Class of 2020 took leave from their alma mater with a graduation ceremony like none other: In carefully scheduled waves, the families assembled in the A...

Welander Unanimously Endorsed For The 114th District On Monday evening, May 18, via a video conference call from her home, Orange Board of Education member Mary Welander was unanimously endorsed as the democratic candidate...

Orange First Selectman Endorses DeBarba for State Representative Orange First Selectman, Jim Zeoli, has strongly endorsed Dan DeBarba for state representative of the 114th district. Zeoli said, "Connecticut is facing serious economic c...

CT Green Party Announces Justin Paglino, Md, Phd, as Candidate For US Congress Justin Paglino, MD, PhD. is a doctor and scientist who has worked as a virologist and cancer researcher. He is a graduate of Brown University, Brown University School of...

Scholarships Awarded The Orange Scholarship Fund Association presented its 2020 scholarships on June 13 at a socially distanced ceremony on the Orange Town Green. Mitchell Bronson received a...