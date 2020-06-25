Orange Town News
After two months of partial lock-down, officials in Orange have turned their attention to planning a...
Amity High School Class of 2020 took leave from their alma mater with a graduation ceremony like non...
Community Scavenger Hunt Introduces Orange Food2Kids To A Neighborhood Without Children-Matching $50...
After 13 years of leading Race Brook School as principal, Mike Gray announced that he is leaving the...
The Orange Community Farmers’ Market will have its opening day on Thursday, June 25th. The event ru...
Orange Re-Opens, With Caution
Amity ‘Dreamers’ Graduate Into A World Hungry For New Leaders
Pandemic Distraction Leads Local Grandparents to Help Hungry Kids in Orange
Democrats Unanimously Endorse State Senator James Maroney For Re-Election In The 14th District
Welander Unanimously Endorsed For The 114th District
Orange First Selectman Endorses DeBarba for State Representative
CT Green Party Announces Justin Paglino, Md, Phd, as Candidate For US Congress
State Representative Kathy Kennedy Nominated for Re-election to State House
Scholarships Awarded
Amity Regional Award Of Excellence & Teacher of the Year
From the Most Recent Issue
June 26, 2020
