Orange Town News

Orange Re-Opens, With Caution

After two months of partial lock-down, officials in Orange have turned their attention to planning a...

Amity ‘Dreamers’ Graduate Into A World Hungry For New Leaders

Amity High School Class of 2020 took leave from their alma mater with a graduation ceremony like non...

Pandemic Distraction Leads Local Grandparents to Help Hungry Kids in Orange

Community Scavenger Hunt Introduces Orange Food2Kids To A Neighborhood Without Children-Matching $50...

The End of an Era for Race Brook School as Mike Gray Steps Away as Principal

After 13 years of leading Race Brook School as principal, Mike Gray announced that he is leaving the...

Orange Community Farmers’ Market

The Orange Community Farmers’ Market will have its opening day on Thursday, June 25th.  The event ru...


Scholarships Awarded

|in : Education
The Orange Scholarship Fund Association presented its 2020 scholarships on June 13 at a socially distanced ceremony on the Orange Town Green.  Mitchell Bronson received a...
From the Most Recent Issue

June 26, 2020

|in : 2020
CLICK THE BUTTON BELOW TO VIEW THE FULL PDF   ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿
Bulletin Board 3/6/2020

|in : Bulletin Board
Al-Anon Meeting, Monday mornings, 10:00 – 11:30am, Holy Infant Church Hall, 450 Racebrook Road, Orange; a support group for relatives and friends of alcoholics.  For more information, contact www.ct-al-anon.org. Shelton Art League (formerly Bridgeport Art League), meetings on the 3rd Monday of the...
The Orange Town News is the only newspaper mailed FREE to every home in and business in Orange, CT and is focused on local, community Orange, CT news. We encourage our readers to support their local businesses and their local newspaper by submitting interesting town and local announcements and happenings. We also love hearing From Our Readers.

The Orange Town News provides insight into the Town’s Education, Local Business, Clubs & Organizations, Town Departments, Houses of Worship, Sports, Arts & Leisure, Case Memorial Library Events, Senior Center and more.

Please also visit our sister newspaper the Woodbridge Town News.

X