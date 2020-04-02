Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church Updates

Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, in doing our part to slow the spread of COVID-19, has sadly had to suspend all in-person services. We don’t know how long this virus will remain in our land, but we pray daily that it will pass away from us. This likely means that we will not hold in-person services for Holy Week or Easter.

However, in 2020 there’s no need for church fellowship, community, and learning to fall by the wayside! Visit our website www.zion-orange.com to stay in touch with our congregation. You can learn more about “Who we are” by clicking on “What is a Lutheran” and asking a question about our faith identity. You can also click on our “Virtual Worship” page to find links to video meditations by Pastor Benson, and devotional guides published weekly for use in the home. We are on YouTube as Zion Orange, and on Facebook at fb.com/ZELCorange.

Zion will continue to be a drop-off site for Food2Kids, a local organization dedicated to providing food for children of Orange who face hunger when school is not in session. You may make a donation by dropping off nonperishable items in the secure building at the back of our parking lot at 780 Grassy Hill Road in Orange from 9A-6P. Food should be in individual serving sizes with only water or no preparation needed. See complete information on Facebook at Food2Kids Orange.

Please join us in praying that this pandemic would soon become a part of the past.