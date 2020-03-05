Zeoli & Lehman to Address Orange Business Community

The Orange Chamber of Commerce and the Orange Economic Development Corporation are holding a State and Town Economic Outlook Breakfast on March 18, 2020. Jim Zeoli, the Orange First Selectman, will speak to the economic growth and development in the Town of Orange. Zeoli will be followed by David Lehman, Connecticut Commissioner of Economic and Community Development. Leman oversees a wide range of programs promoting business retention and recruitment, brownfield redevelopment, the arts, historic preservation and tourism. His business development priorities include helping build our urban centers into engines of growth, further capitalizing on the state’s top-flight colleges and universities, strengthening the state’s workforce pipelines, and marketing Connecticut as a place that is open for business.

The breakfast will be held on March 18th, 7:30 a.m., at the Grassy Hill Country Club. For reservations call 203-891-1045 or email Mary@orangeedc.com.