Youth Services: Orange Youth Services Scholarship

Four Orange high school seniors have been chosen to receive the Orange Youth Services Scholarship of $1,000 each. These students were chosen based on their academic achievement, extracurricular activities, volunteer involvement and future endeavors. Jason Chung will be attending Cornell University – School of Engineering, Annie Driscoll will be attending Pace University, Wil Gambardella will be attending Quinnipiac University and Ella Benjamin will be attending the University of Connecticut. Congratulations and good luck to all the recipients!