Youth Services – October 2020

Chalk Challenge

Some of our winners from the Youth Services Chalk Challenge! So much talent and so much fun. Thank you to all who participated. Happy to have supported local restaurants: Gabriele’s, Chip’s, Puerto Vallarta, Eli’s, Prime 16, Coromandel, Outback Steakhouse, China Pavilion and Dip Top.

Pumpkin Carving Contest

Orange Youth Services is offering a Pumpkin Carving Contest for this Fall season! Have fun carving your pumpkin at home and then email in a photo! This is for any/all Orange families with student-age children. The top 5 pumpkins will win a prize. The deadline for submissions is Friday, November 6th, 2020. Email in your photos to the Youth Services Coordinator, Jessica Simone, at jsimone@orange-ct.gov.