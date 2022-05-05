Youth Services – May 202

Home Alone Program

Youth Services, in conjunction with the Orange Police Department and the Orange Fire Department, are offering a Home Alone Program for 5th and 6th grade students at each elementary school. Topics to be discussed include fire and personal safety, student responsibilities & the dos and don’ts of being home by yourself. Peck Place: 5/26 3:15-4:15pm, Turkey Hill: 6/9 3-4pm, Race Brook: 5/25 3-4pm. This program is FREE. To register, email jsimone@orange-ct.gov.

Scholarship Opportunity

Amity High School/Orange SENIORS :

Youth Services will choose (3) seniors, who live in Orange, to be rewarded with $1,000 each toward their college education. Each applicant must fill out an application, provide a resume, a transcript of their grades & a brief essay. Students will be chosen based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities, volunteer involvement & future endeavors. The deadline is 5/13/22. Contact Jessica Simone at jsimone@orange-ct.gov for an application.

BOWDAAC

BOWDAAC is the Bethany, Orange, Woodbridge Drug/Alcohol Action Committee. BOWDAAC is a grant-funded Local Prevention Council serving the communities of Bethany, Orange, and Woodbridge. Our mission is to reduce underage drinking and substance use by promoting awareness through educational programs and community collaborations. For more information or to join our committee, email info.bowdaac@gmail.com or check out our website www.bowdaac.org.