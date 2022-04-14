Youth Services – April 2022

8th Grade Bow Party

Save the date!!! Orange Youth Services, Woodbridge Youth Services and the Town of Bethany are hosting an 8th Grade BOW Party on April 22nd from 7-9pm at Amity High School (25 Newton Road, Woodbridge). Pizza, dessert, DJ, games and amazing raffle prizes! To register, email jsimone@orange-ct.gov.

Scholarship Opportunity

Amity High School/Orange SENIORS : Youth Services will choose (3) seniors, who live in Orange, to be rewarded with $1,000 each toward their college education. Each applicant must fill out an application, provide a resume, a transcript of their grades & a brief essay. Students will be chosen based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities, volunteer involvement & future endeavors. The deadline is 5/13/22. Contact Jessica Simone at jsimone@orange-ct.gov for an application.

BOWDAAC

BOWDAAC is the Bethany, Orange, Woodbridge Drug/Alcohol Action Committee. BOWDAAC is a grant-funded Local Prevention Council serving the communities of Bethany, Orange, and Woodbridge. Our mission is to reduce underage drinking and substance use by promoting awareness through educational programs and community collaborations. For more information or to join our committee, email info.bowdaac@gmail.com or check out our website www.bowdaac.org.

National Drug Take Back Day

Drug Take Back Day will be held on Saturday, April 30th at High Plains Community Center from 10:00am-2:00pm (525 Orange Center Road, Orange CT). This event aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.