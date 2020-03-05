Youth Services: 3/6/2020

February – K-3 Art Exhibit

Children’s artwork was selected by their art teacher to be part of a special exhibit featuring artwork created by the kindergarten through third grade students of Orange Elementary Schools. This exhibit was displayed during the month of February at the Case Memorial Library and was co-sponsored by the Art in the Library Committee and Orange Youth Services. There was an Art Reception in honor of the exhibit held at the Case Memorial Library on Thursday, February 13, 2020. There were 52 pieces of artwork displayed.

Talent Show

Calling all singers, dancers, comedians, individual and/or group musicians – looking for any and all talent!! Orange Youth Services will be hosting a town-wide talent show on March 20th, 2020 at 6:30pm at High Plains Community Center. This will be for students from grades 3-12. Prizes will be given to each performer. $5 suggested donation for audience members. If interested in performing, contact jsimone@orange-ct.gov.

Girl Scout Troop Donation

On February 20th, a local 3rd grade Girl Scout Troop completed one of its service projects after donating 40 “birthday-in-a-bag” bags. The bags were made to benefit the families with children in Orange that utilize the Food Bank. The bags included: cake mix, frosting, candles, balloons, party plates, and noise makers. A bag will be given to a family with a child/children during the child’s birthday month. Thank you, Girl Scouts!!