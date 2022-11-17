Youth Services – 11/18/22

Funtober

Thank you to everyone who participated in our 2022 Funtober at the Fairgrounds event!! We saw awesome costumes and amazing decorated cars! A HUGE thank you to Kriz Farm for their tractor rides, our DJ Lucas, Magic by Chris, all the cars that participated, the Orange Police Department, the Orange Volunteer Fire Department, CERT, Orange Park & Rec, all of our student volunteers, and everyone who came out for the day!

Drug Take Back Day

National Drug Take Back Day was held on Saturday, October 29th from 10:00am-2:00pm at High Plains Community Center. We collected 226.5lbs of unused/unwanted medication that was safely disposed. Thank you to the volunteers from the National Pharmacy Association, the Orange Police Department and CERT.