Youth Services 10/30/2020

DRIVE IN MOVIE NIGHT DONATION

A very special thank you to the Lion’s Club of Orange for this extremely generous donation of snacks and candy for the Drive-In Movie night that was held on 10/24/2020. Bags were put together that were given to each car. Thank you Lions!!

PUMPKIN CARVING CONTEST

Orange Youth Services is offering a Pumpkin Carving Contest for this Fall season! Have fun carving your pumpkin at home and then email in a photo! This is for any/all Orange families with student-age children. The top 5 pumpkins will win a prize. The deadline for submissions is Friday, November 6th, 2020. Email in your photos to the Youth Services Coordinator, Jessica Simone, at jsimone@orange-ct.gov