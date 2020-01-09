Orange’s Exclusive Newspaper | Mailed Free to Every Home & Business in Orange
Youth Services: 1/10/2020

Suicide Awareness Workshop

The Alliance for Prevention and Wellness (APW) will be presenting a suicide prevention training on 1/30/20 from 6:30-8pm at HPCC.  This is a community event for high school age students and adults.  APW trained staff will provide QPR – Question, Persuade, Refer – Training, described as “3 simple steps that anyone can learn to help save a life from suicide.”  A flyer with a sign-up link will be posted in the coming weeks.

Afternoon Craft

Calling all students from grades 3-6!  Join us on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 4:00-5:15pm to make rock painted cactus gardens!  Supplies will be provided, along with snacks/refreshments.  Call or email to reserve a spot!  (203) 891-4785 or jsimone@orange-ct.gov.

