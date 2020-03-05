Yes! You Can Do It! Spring into Better Health This Spring

Want to lose weight? Want to feel better and have more energy? Want to live a longer, healthier, happier life? Of course, you do! And because you do, you should seriously consider DPP – the Diabetes Prevention Lifestyle Change Program offered by Dr. Dana Paris Wade, founder of Monitor My Health.

WHO? Dr. Dana Paris Wade graduated from the University of Bridgeport (UB) as an undergraduate, went on to earn his Medical Doctor degree, spent five years researching issues of diabetes, obesity, and heart disease at Albert Einstein School of Medicine, NY. He completed his Masters’ in Business Administration at UB with a perfect 4.0 average in 2019. For the past five years, he has been consumed with “A PASSION FOR PREVENTION.”

WHY? Anyone looking at Americans today can see that far too many of us are overweight and out of shape. Our national health depends on our individual health. Our high costs of medical insurance and medical treatment arise in large part from our cultural eating habits and our sedentary lifestyles, often accompanied by high-stress levels, all of which cause us severe physical and emotional problems as we age. Dr. Dana Paris Wade’s years of study and research have taught him that many of our problems, our pains, our costs can be prevented or ameliorated by PREVENTION. So, Dr. Dana Paris Wade founded Monitor My Health to teach Americans that we can “GET HEALTHY & STAY HEALTHY” through Lifestyle Change.

WHAT? DPP is a CDC-recognized Diabetes Prevention Program offered by Monitor My Health (MMH). The program materials were developed by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the National Institute of Health (NIH) through many years of testing and research. Originally, a large group of pre-diabetic participants was divided into three groups, one receiving only a placebo, one a diabetes prevention medication (metformin), and one an intensive “lifestyle change” program. At the end of the study, the lifestyle change group had the best results for decreasing their risk for type 2 diabetes and heart disease. This program has been further refined, and the colorful, easy-to-read, easy-to-understand printed materials and videos were created.

WHERE? Right here in Bridgeport and at 15 community locations throughout Fairfield and New Haven Counties! The original full-year program – in which I participated – began in November of 2018 and concluded in November of 2019. Like for all of my classmates, my HbA1c proved I was pre-diabetic when we began; and like most of them, I was no longer pre-diabetic at the end of the year. I began at 175 pounds, reached a low of 151.8, and am now a comfortable 157. That’s a weight loss of just over 10%. It worked for me. It can work for you. Because of our success, Dr. Dana Paris Wade has been inspired to offer the same program in many other locations and cities in Connecticut.

WHEN? For you, the answer is simple, “The sooner, the better.” You can contact Dr. Dana Wade’s office at (203) 683-5946 or admin@monitormyhealth.org or access the website of Monitor My Health (www.monitormyhealth.org) to find a location near you. Or if you have a circle of friends, a club, a church group or a business group of 16-20 interested persons, you can contact Monitor My Health and form your own team of participants.

HOW MUCH? Always a relevant question! Expenses can be paid by individual or group participants, by your health insurance plan, or by Medicare. Monitor Your Health is the only non-profit in Connecticut that has been approved for coverage by Medicare Part B. The program is FREE of charge for anyone 60 years of age or older who is prediabetic.

WHY DOES THE DPP WORK SO WELL? Because it’s not a fad, not a passing fancy. Participants meet once a week for six months and then twice a month for six months. This allows time to gain new knowledge, reflect on poor lifestyle choices, and CHANGE unhealthy habits to healthy habits through better food choices and regular physical activity. The Weight Log, the Fitness Log, the weekly Action Plan, and the regular sharing with others all contribute to supporting our progress as we “GET HEALTHY and STAY HEALTHY in 2020 and start now –this spring.”

#DanaWade #Wade #Bridgeport #CT #DiabetesPreventionProgram #HeartDisease #Spring

By John Harris Kirkley (Lawyer, Professor, Pastor)