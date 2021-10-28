Wreaths, Poinsettias and Pies!

It’s that time of year again and Pack 922 will be out looking for those of you who would like a decorated wreath, poinsettia and Oronoque Pies for the Holidays. Starting the first week of November we will be preselling Oronoque pies, Poinsettias and Decorated Wreaths so contact Jessica.Zamachaj@gmail.com for the ordering link. Besides the presales we will be at High Plains Community Center selling decorated wreaths on November 20th from 10-3pm, this is also the date of pick up for your presales. Also keep a lookout for our scouting for food flyers. We will be out in the neighborhoods in the coming weeks to collect food for the Orange Food Bank. For the last month the Pack has been busy at Lyme Rock Speedway, Hiking at Southford Falls, launching our trebuchet at the Pumpkin Chunkin in Pennsylvania and hosting various den and pack meetings. For information on joining our pack, please email our Cubmaster Brian Cleveland at bcleveland@hotmail.com. See you on November 20th.

Pack 922 scouts at the Pack Hike at Southford Falls Scout Day at Lyme Rock Speedway At the pack meeting scouts made custom paper airplanes and performed distance and accuracy stunts