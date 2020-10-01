Woodbridge Historical Society to Host Outdoor Open House

The members of the Amity and Woodbridge Historical Society headquartered at the historic Thomas Darling Museum will host its first Open House this year. While the interior of the Thomas Darling House remains off-limits to visitors, masked AWHS Board members and volunteers have been at work cataloging, filing, and other projects similar to the ones many of our members are probably pursuing in their own attics now.

However, we’re anxious to do something for the community during this time, so we’ve planned an Outdoor Open House! You’ll be able to examine some of our interesting collections (with even the mannequins socially distanced), walk through the well-ventilated (aka drafty) Horse Barn with its antique farm implements, see a cider-making demonstration, participate in a site tour, go on a scenic walk. There will even be a Story Time for children and a tag sale table to find a treasure. The event is on Sunday, October 18th from 2 to 4 PM, at 1907 Litchfield Turnpike, Woodbridge CT. For more information and a schedule of events of the day, please visit www.woodbridgehsitory.org. Put it on your Calendar!