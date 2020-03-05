Woodbridge Happiness Club Meeting!

Join Bernie Siegel, M.D. & Lionel Ketchian for a discussion on Happiness for our well-being. Lionel Ketchian is the co-host with Dr. Bernie Siegel on Mind Health Matters radio programs. Lionel is also the co-host on “The Happiness Show,” broadcast on TV by Cablevision of Connecticut.

Take part in getting valuable tools and techniques for making your life the best it can be. Suffered enough? Do you really need to suffer anymore? Are you ready to learn to Be Happy? Being Happy will help you suffer less and evolve spiritually. External events are difficult for us without the right tools to deal with the turbulence that we all experience in life. Master these strategies to lessen your suffering. Your happiness can empower you and keep you on track. Learn to have the peace of mind you need and experience happiness now.

Everyone is welcome; meetings are free and no reservations are required. Meet some wonderful people using happiness in their lives.

Date & Time: Tuesday, March 24th, 2020 from 6:00 to 7:45 PM.

Place: The Woodbridge Town Library located at 10 Newton Road, Woodbridge, CT