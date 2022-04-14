What’s in Your Bond Basket?

By Roberta L Nestor

As investors, we are more concerned about headline news concerning the overall stock market than that of its vanilla like counterpart, the overall bond market. Generally, investors do not worry themselves with the bond market. Bonds are considered “safe” and historically, do not have the type of volatility that exists with equities. It would be easy for investors to attribute any negative year-to-date returns to be a result of the recent downturns in the stock market. This time, investors may have to dig a little deeper into their investment statements than just the bottom line. The most important measure of the overall investment grade bond market is the Bloomberg Aggregate Bond Index and, as of 04/06/2022, this index is down 7.23% for the year. According to a New York Times article dated April 1st, “This is the worst bond market since 1980.” Simply stated, bonds have three areas of risk. Default risk, inflation risk and interest rate risk. It’s safe to say that presently we are hitting 2 of the 3 risk parameters.

Interest rate risk happens to be on the forefront for bond holders. When interest rates go up, the value of bonds goes down. Here is an example: If you owned a 20-year bond that pays 5% and, if you wanted to sell that bond before it matured, and interest rates were higher (say 8%), no one would want to buy the bond from you. Your lower interest rate bonds are not attractive in a market that is offering higher rates. The opposite occurs if you wanted to sell your 5% bond at a time when interest rates are lower – your 5% bond would be more valuable in a lowered interest rate environment.

Bond markets are hurting right now. As of March 18th, investors have been pulling out of bond funds to the tune of billions each week for the past 10 weeks. This also impacts returns. The bond managers are being forced to sell their bonds in an environment when interest rates are higher.

The second bond risk we are dealing with is inflation. Inflation is the rise in the aggregate price of goods and services across the United States. As inflation rises, it diminishes the purchasing power each dollar can buy. When an investor owns a bond, they expect a stream of future payments from the bond issuer in the form of interest payments. The interest rate determines the amount each year the investor will receive from the issuer. When the bond matures, the investor receives the principal amount or the face value of the bond. Bond holders are concerned with inflation because as prices go up, the relative value of their interest payments and principal paid at maturity goes down.

A word of caution – do not panic if you own bonds. All bonds are not created equal. There is a differential in how certain bonds respond to inflation and rising rates. We have high-quality corporate bonds, high-yield (lower quality) corporate bonds, AAA-rated US Government bonds, municipals and even convertible bonds. Talk to your financial professional. Understand what you own and how it may be affected with rising rates. Remember why you are investing in bonds in the first place and the importance of not having all of your eggs in one basket.

