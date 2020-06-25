What A Team!

Holly Hill & Sean “Hart” Shorn

As you drive by Holly Hill Childcare & Learning Center, 308 Peck Lane, you can’t help but notice the beautiful, bright red hearts lining the lawn of the center. Each heart, generously made by Orange resident Sean Hartshorn, is in honor of all our dedicated healthcare workers. Our students decorated each heart with their hand prints and each proudly displays the name of Holly Hill parents who serve the healthcare community. We cannot thank them enough for their selflessness during this trying time. Stay safe!