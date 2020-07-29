West Haven Veterans Museum Reopens

After being closed for the past few months, the West Haven Veterans Museum and Learning Center will be reopening on Friday, July 10, 2020. The museum will be open Fridays and Saturdays, 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM until further notice. The museum is following all the recommended state guidelines to protect against COVID-19. Visitors and volunteers will be required to wear masks, have their temperature taken with a contactless thermometer and practice social distancing. Visitors will also be asked to provide their name and contact information in our sign-in book. The museum features many artifacts from the 102nd Infantry Regiment, which was based in the New Haven area for training during World War I. We have historical displays beginning with the Revolutionary War era up through modern day military artifacts. The museum is approximately 9,000 square feet and contains many displays of local veterans, including a scrolling video Wall of Honor, with biographies and photos of over 160 veterans who bravely served our state and country. The museum is handicapped accessible. We are a 501©(3) educational not-for-profit organization that is 100% volunteer-run and exists thanks to donations and grants. We are always looking for volunteers to come join us in our mission to honor the sacrifices made by veterans to secure our rights and liberties. We would love to have you join our organization if you have a passion for military history! The WHVM is located at 30 Hood Terrace, West Haven, across from the train station. Please feel free to contact us at: 203-934-1111 or whmilmuseum@snet.net.