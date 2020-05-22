Welander Helps “Fill The Bucket” For Hunger

When the call went out that the Orange Food Bank was in need, Mary Welander, State Representative candidate for Orange, Woodbridge, and Derby, jumped into action. Welander organized a town-wide food pick up to support the “Fill the Bucket” food drive at F&W Equipment in Orange. The idea was to fill the bucket of a front-end loader.

Recognizing the increasing needs of Orange families and the challenges facing the Food Bank in keeping its shelves filled, Welander put out the call for “no-contact” food donation pick-ups from residents across town. On Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, May 8-11, Welander crisscrossed Orange picking up donations left for her on doorsteps as well as gathering those dropped off at her home.

In an incredible show of generosity, enough food, household supplies, and personal hygiene products were collected to need two separate drop-off trips. “As a one income household living in Orange, I understand the challenges our families face under normal circumstances. Take those challenges and pile on the fact that so many families have lost income during this pandemic; it’s easy to understand that more people may need a little help right now,” said Welander, who herself was furloughed from a part time job when Covid19 hit. She added “I’m grateful that I can help the Orange Food Bank in this way so that more families in town are supported through these tough times.”

Realizing that many are facing challenges in reaching out during this time, Welander encourages anyone needing assistance to contact the Community Services Dept. at High Plains Community Center at 203-891-4788, or to feel free to contact Mary directly, at 203-881-6207, or welanderforct@gmail.com.