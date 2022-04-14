Weekly Services at Temple Beth Sholom

Temple Beth Sholom offers daily morning and evening minyans, and Friday night and Saturday morning Shabbat services. All services are in-person and on Zoom.

Morning Minyan is held Monday-Friday at 7:15 a.m. and Sunday at 9:00 a.m. On Rosh Chodesh, Minyan begins at 7:15 a.m., and on Yom Tov Minyan begins at 9:30 a.m. Evening (and afternoon, when appropriate) Minyan is held Monday-Friday at 6:45 p.m.

Friday night Kabbalat Shabbat service begins at 7:30 p.m. Shabbat morning service begins at 9:30 a.m. More information can be found on https://tbshamden.com/worship.

Temple Beth Sholom is an egalitarian conservative synagogue with over 350 member families and singles from the Greater New Haven community.