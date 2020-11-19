We Love Our Heroes, the Veterans

Race Brook School was committed to preserving its tradition of honoring veterans this year. The school’s lawn was patriotically decorated with American flags and bright red paper poppies made by students. A large multi-colored banner was visible as cars and buses drove up the school’s driveway reading: We Thank Our US Veterans.” The school collected over $600 in donations for House of Heroes, an organization that assists veterans with much needed home repairs. Students decorated paper soldiers representing all branches of the military that were hung up on classroom windows. There was a schoolwide moment of silence at 11:00 am followed by a video presentation of Taps in each classroom. First grade teacher Kathy Battles delivered thank you letters and acrostic poems from students throughout the school to the Veterans Hospital. Sixth grade students wrote enthusiastic acrostic poems on posters dedicated to veterans. Some of the posters went to the American Legion Post in Orange. Additionally, each grade level learned a song during Music class as a tribute to veterans.

The special activities for the day were planned and organized by the Veterans Day Committee: Kellie Martino, Tina Denton, Kathy Battles, Jill Volmar, and Janet Greenspan. The Committee knew the activities would need to be modified to address protocols guarding against the spread of the Corona Virus, so they put their brains together to come up with creative, fun, safe, and engaging activities for the students and staff.

Once again, sixth grade teacher Kellie Martino, put together a touching and heartfelt slideshow presentation picturing veterans from the Race Brook Community with identifying captions. The slideshow was part of another elaborate, colorful Veterans Day Bitmoji slideshow created by the committee. Students and staff were able to interactively click on links to read articles, listen to songs and read alouds of books with a Veterans Day theme, view greetings and interviews from Veterans, and even participate in interactive simulations from the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum.

Submitted by Valerie Anton – RBS Public Relations Representative