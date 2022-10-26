Was There a Symbol for it?…

In the year 1850, a scholar, Nathanial Hawthorne, wrote an American classic, which took place in the Puritan Massachusetts Bay Colony, ca 1642. The Scarlet Letter, a fictional piece of work was the first mass-produced book to be written, where Hawthorne writes of a young woman whose indiscretion results in her being charged with adultery and forced to wear a red “A” around her neck. After being forced to stand on a scaffold and soon incarcerated, our heroine, if you will, lives out her life in shame with the “A” ever-present for townsfolk to see.

Symbols of our lives can be a positive like the “golden” arches of McDonald’s or Uncle Ben whose picture was familiar on a package of rice. We, as a society, depend on symbols but not all of them represent the familiar, but have early representations of doom and gloom. During plagues in the early centuries, a person did not go out of their home without a name tag, lest they died and would have been unknown. During wartime in the states, radioactive signs were common due to the high use of radium using a series of triangles.

In simple signs, we have a triangle with a number in the center to denote a recyclable item and medically, we have a crisscross ribbon, in various colors for cancer awareness…symbols to tell a story. The black crow is often associated with death because it is seen on the roadside eating the remains of a dead animal while some cultures believe the crow helps the dead animal cross over to the next world, a somewhat more pleasant idea, don’t you think?

So, let’s look into some other, not so common symbols, such as the Ankh, the symbol that signifies eternal life. It was a typical decorative motif in ancient Egypt because it played a role in the belief of afterlife. Chai, one of the most popular symbols, is Jewish meaning alive or living, the opposite of the afterlife of the Ankh. It represents the value of life and the will to live. The sun is found in all cultures with different meanings: life, strength and power.

The tree of life is one of the more powerful symbols in history that can be found in most cultures with its symbol of life, a theme well seen in the roots of the tree, its branches soaring toward the heavens with its connection to heaven and earth. The Native Americans held onto life and creation with its feathered serpent with additionally representing waterways, thunderstorms and rains…Life? Thunderstorm? They do go together with the storm bringing the rain and the rain bringing life to the earth.

Another Native American symbol is the Man in the Maze with the figure of a man at the start of a labyrinth with both negative and positive paths symbolizing the various changes or twists and turns of a person through their life. On a personal note here, I often refer to my life as a small universe which can tip to one side or other, but if I hold on tightly, it will start back to the center and life is good again. Right now, without knowing the source, I am staying home with Covid, the tipping of my universe. Without the obvious symptoms I planned a lunch with family…fearing a sore throat was not so good, I tested and my universe has indeed tilted but it won’t tilt me out.

The Phoenix. Who does not know about that mythical bird who lives for 500 years after which it bursts into flames to rise again from the ashes to be reborn? This one has become increasingly popular representing life, death and immortality. In ancient times it was associated with royalty seen on their shields, armor and robes. Before I get to the last of my symbols story let me add my favorite, the Eye of Horus, well-being, health and protection from ancient Egypt. The Alan Parson Project entitled one of their musical albums “Eye in the Sky” with what became a hit in the 90s, with just that title.

OK, now for my favorite, the owl. Throughout history, the owl has been regarded with fascination with no other creature having so many beliefs about them. They have been feared, despised, admired, and to some, associated with witchcraft and medicine. To me, they are an elusive bird, interesting to look at but in Native American history they were looked upon as wise with powers of prophecy. The owl appears in Aesop’s Fables and in the Greek myths and beliefs.

By the Middle Ages, it became associated with witches and dark, lonely places. But in the mythology of Athena, the Greek Goddess of Wisdom, it having banished the mischievous crow, became her favorite, feathered creature. One can see the image of the owl on ancient coins and it was believed that it’s inner light protected the Greek armies at war. If an owl flew over the Greek soldiers, it was a sign of victory. Many of the Native American tribes held the owl in their rituals from impending death with its call to strength in battle.

In any case, the owl, in its regal stance on the branch of a tree, can only mean strength to me and to you young parents, if your baby can’t sleep, place an owl feather next to the baby. For those of you who toss and turn at night, hang up a dream catcher and rest easy, my friends.