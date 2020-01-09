Versatile jazz vocalist, Richard “Cookie” Thomas and his trio will be the featured performers at a program on Saturday, February 8 at 2:00 pm, sponsored by the Friends of the Case Memorial Library, Orange. Performing with Mr. Thomas will be drummer “Extraordinaire” and Orange resident Arti Dixson. Dave Daddario will be on Bass and Joe McWilliams on Keyboard. They are all gifted musicians and teachers and have performed with musical icons, such as Janis Ian, Marion Meadows, Ahmad Jamal, Larry Coryell and Michael Bolton.

Cookie’s career began in Philadelphia in 1960 when he had the opportunity, at fourteen, to open for B.B. King. Cookie’s voice is especially suited to well-known classic standards. He draws his inspiration from Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra and Johnny Hartman. You can hear a bit of each of these vocal stylists when Cookie sings.

Cookie has performed at the Foxwoods Casino, The Levitt Pavilion in Westport, The Rich Forum & Palace Theater in Stamford, The Jackie Robinson Jazz Festival and Silvermine Tavern in Norwalk, Sage American Grill & Oyster Bar in New Haven and a host of other Connecticut locations. He has also performed at several venues in NYC, including the Carlyle and Waldorf Astoria Hotels and The 21 Club. He has shared the stage with multiple well-known pianists, guitarists, drummers, saxophonists, and bassists. Cookie has also lent his rich and mellow voice to narrations for corporate videos for Pitney Bowes, St. Vincent Hospital, Connecticut Science Center, General Electric and others.

Please note that if the program is cancelled due to inclement weather, the snow date will be Saturday, February 22 at 2:00 pm. Snow and cold weather are a given in February, but whatever the date, come to the Case Memorial Library to hear the warm and mellow sounds of Richard “Cookie” Thomas and his trio. The program is free and open to the public. Reservations are required. Call 203-291-2170 or go to http://casememoriallibrary.org/events to make a reservation.