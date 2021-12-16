Wareck D’Ostilio Real Estate Welcomes New Agents

John Wareck and Frank D’Ostilio, Jr., partners of Wareck D’Ostilio Real Estate take great pride in welcoming four Realtors to the company.

Richard P. Ballou

Ricky grew up in Woodbridge and attended Cornell University where he played varsity football. After graduation, Ricky went to work for a major national commercial broker, Marcus and Millichap, in Los Angeles for about 3 years. Ricky was named “Salesperson of the Month” twice within his first year as he was able to list $20m worth of properties within his first seven months at the firm. He moved back to Connecticut and now lives in Southbury. Contact Ricky at 203-823-5509 or ricky.ballou@wdsells.com.

Robert Potter

Previously in the restaurant industry, he owned and operated several popular and successful establishments including Prime 16 in Orange, CT. A graduate from CCSU with a BA in Marketing, Bob is an experienced commercial real estate investor. A resident of Milford, his goal is to match investors with properties that meet their criteria while developing and expanding the relationships with investors. He can be reached at 203-494-6752 or robert.potter@wdsells.com.

Laura Hart

Originally from Stratford, Laura is a high school math teacher with a love and passion for real estate sales. She and her husband live in Woodbridge and have three grown children. She will work from the Woodbridge office at the Red Barn on Amity Road. Laura can be reached at 203-424-0785 or laura.hart@wdsells.com.

Amir Glenn

A resident of New Haven, Amir has been specializing in multi-families and rehab homes since 2017. The areas he covers are New Haven, Woodbridge, Hamden, West Haven, Cheshire, North Haven, Bridgeport, and Stratford. His passion for the industry focuses on helping people build generational wealth. Contact Amir at 203-507-3457 or amir.glenn@wdsells.com.

“We are delighted to have these fine Realtors affiliated with Wareck D’Ostilio Real Estate,” said John Wareck, Partner/broker.

“It is the combined efforts of all our agents that have enabled us to maintain a strong position. It is also what is nurturing our continued growth. Our upward movement, expansion into other markets and high presence is why Ricky, Bob, Laura and Amir joined our team,” added Frank D’Ostilio, Jr., Partner.