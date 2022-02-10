Wareck D’Ostilio Real Estate Brokerage Joins Houlihan Lawrence as Independently Owned Affiliate

Wareck D’Ostilio Real Estate has joined Houlihan Lawrence, the leading real estate brokerage serving New York City’s northern suburbs as an independently owned affiliate. Wareck D’Ostilio’s 75 agents and 5 area offices including New Haven, Milford, Woodbridge, Branford and Old Saybrook, will join Houlihan Lawrence’s footprint as the #1 brokerage north of New York City. Houlihan Lawrence was founded in Bronxville, NY in 1888 and currently has 30 offices and 1,450 agents.

Houlihan Lawrence is well-established in Fairfield County with #1 market share in Greenwich, #1 market share in Darien and #1 market share in New Canaan. The transition to the new brand of Houlihan Lawrence Wareck D’Ostilio should be completed in early February.

“It is with great excitement that we join Houlihan Lawrence and begin a new chapter in 2022” said John Wareck, Co-Owner & Managing Broker. Concurrently, Frank D’Ostilio, Greg Robbins and Rhonda Young, Partners, agree that with its longstanding roots in the communities around New Haven and the shoreline, Wareck D’Ostilio Real Estate will greatly benefit from its affiliation with Houlihan Lawrence. “Their powerful brand and marketing platform will elevate our company and both our residential and commercial clients to new levels of success,” added Wareck.

“We are thrilled to partner with Wareck D’Ostilio, a well-known and respected real estate brokerage that is woven into the fabric of Greater New Haven and the Shoreline. This partnership further strengthens our leadership position in Connecticut and the northern suburbs,” said Liz Nunan, President and CEO of Houlihan Lawrence.