Volunteer Your Time As An English Language Tutor To Local Immigrants

Make a difference in someone else’s life! Did you know there are more than 15,000 people in Milford and Stratford without a high school diploma? Did you know there are more than 1,600 adults who are not fluent in English? Did you know there are 46 non-English languages spoken in these cities? (Data taken from the Milford and Stratford School District Strategic School Profile, 2012-2013.)

TUTOR TRAINING classes will be held in person and on ZOOM. Classes will be held in the FALL, 2020. Call for dates!

Volunteer tutors will learn techniques to assist ESL students with dialogue, listening comprehension, oral fluency, phonics, reading comprehension and writing skills. No previous teaching experience required! All prospective tutors will be interviewed in advance. For further information, call The Literacy office between the hours of 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 203-878-4800.

Literacy Volunteers is part of the ProLiteracy network of adult basic education and literacy programs. ProLiteracy is working with its member programs to raise awareness of available ESL services. “Non-English speakers in the U.S. can fall behind in education or employment in an already challenging job market,” said David C. Harvey, president and CEO of ProLiteracy. “Language barriers can also prevent them from understanding important financial, educational, health care, employment or legal rights issues. By raising awareness of our members’ ESL programs, adults in need will know where to find resources that can help them gain skills to address everyday matters.” For more information on Literacy Volunteers of Southern CT’s ESL and other volunteer programs, visit www.lvsct.org or call 203-878-4800.