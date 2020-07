Stay connected with our community. Keep your physical distance while maintaining your social connections. Check out the on-line options at Temple Emanuel:

Friday nights at 7:30 – virtual Kabbalat Shabbat

Saturday mornings at 10:00 – virtual Torah Study.

Details about these events and all other virtual events and services at TE are on the Temple Emanuel website, www.tegnh.org. You can also call the temple office at 203-397-3000. Hope to “see” you soon!