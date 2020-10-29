VA Dedicates West Haven Annex

VA Connecticut Healthcare System dedicated the opening of the West Haven Annex, 200 Edison Road in Orange during a 10am ceremony on October 16. The Honorable Pamela J. Powers, Acting VA Deputy Secretary was scheduled to appear. Masks were required. Social distancing was observed.

The annex is a new 45,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility that will house outpatient programs formerly located at the Errera Community Care Center in West Haven. The annex will serve more than 2,300 veterans experiencing serious mental illness, substance use disorders, homelessness and housing issues.

Having outgrown its space in a converted factory in West Haven, this new location allows VA Connecticut to expand services to help veterans obtain their goals to live successfully and as productive citizens. The outpatient programs include:

Substance use group programming;

Mental health case management programs (a national model);

Wellness center including a gym that promotes Whole Health and focuses on wellness and strengths of individuals;

Therapeutic Supported Employment Services; and

Recovery-oriented group programming that teaches real world skills and coping strategies.

There is a new veteran computer lab developed with a nonprofit partner to provide Veterans with technology, equipment and skills to help them search for jobs, develop resumes, explore educational opportunities and find housing.

The annex has a full kitchen to provide nutritious therapeutic lunches and where Veterans can work with a dietitian to develop healthy habits. Veterans can also practice interpersonal skills that they learn in group formats when sharing their meal together.

Several national VA program offices will also be housed at this location.