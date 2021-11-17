As part of the Beckerman Jewish Cultural Arts Series and in co-sponsorship with First Calvary Baptist Church, New Haven, the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven presents Upheaval: The Journey of Menachem Begin.

Menachem Begin was imprisoned by the Soviets, orphaned by the Holocaust, elected Prime Minister of Israel, crowned peacemaker by the Nobel Prize Committee and ultimately disgraced by the Lebanon War. Explore Begin’s life and legacy in this captivating new documentary from writer and director Jonathan Gruber. Don’t miss the opportunity to view rarely seen archival materials and revealing interviews.

Join us for an in-person screening of UPHEAVAL on Sunday, December 12. Talkback panelists include film producers Rob Schwartz and Rachel Greenberg, Rev. Dr. Boise Kimber, local clergy, public dignitaries and moderator professor Doron Ben-Atar. Music will be provided by the First Calvary Baptist Ensemble.

MUST SHOW VACCINATION CARD TO ATTEND IN PERSON

Sunday, December 12 | 7 PM • Vine Family Auditorium • JCC of Greater New Haven • Beckerman Lender Community Building • 360 Amity Road, Woodbridge