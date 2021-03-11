Upcoming Virtual Events at Temple Emanuel

Stay connected with our community. Keep your physical distance while maintaining your spiritual and social connections. Check out the online options at Temple Emanuel.

Regular Weekly Services

6:30 pm on the first Friday of the month, Family Shabbat service;

7:30 pm on all other Fridays, Kabbalat Shabbat Service;

10:00-11:30 am on the first Saturday morning of the month, Shabbat Morning Minyan;

10:00-11:30 am on all other Saturday mornings, Weekly Torah Study.

Please contact the TE office for links to Zoom and YouTube. All services and events listed here are free and open to both members and non-members.

Special Events in March

Friday, March 12 at 7:30 pm

Annual Refugee Shabbat – songs and stories honoring refugees will be woven into our regular Kabbalat Shabbat Service

Tuesday, March 16 at 7:00 pm

Jewish Short Story Discussion Group – a monthly event led by Bennett Graff

Saturday, March 20 at 7:30 pm

Havdalah and a Talk – after a Havdalah Service led by Rabbi Michael Farbman, Rabbi Larry Englander will discuss his novel “The Prince of Healers”

Sunday, March 28 at 6:30 pm

Second Night Passover Seder 5781 – once again we will come together as a virtual community to celebrate the second night of Passover. Registration information is on the TE website.

For more information about services and celebrations at Temple Emanuel, and to register for special events, please go to the TE website, www.tegnh.org or call the office at 203-397-3000. Temple Emanuel is located at 150 Derby Avenue in Orange.