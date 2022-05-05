Upcoming Events at Temple Emanuel – May 2022

Special Events

Friday, May 13 at 7:30 pm – Kabbalat Shabbat Service with special guest speaker, Michael Bloom of JFACT

Friday, June 3 at 6:30 pm – Kabbalat Shabbat Service Under the Stars, on the patio at Temple Emanuel (in case of rain service will be held indoors)

Regular Weekly Services

6:30 pm on the first Friday of the month, Family Shabbat service

7:30 pm on all other Fridays, Kabbalat Shabbat Service

All of these events are held in person and are available online. Please check the TE website or contact the TE office for links to Zoom and YouTube. All listed services and events are open to both members and non-members.

Our current COVID-19 precautions still include a requirement for masks for everyone over the age of 2 for indoor events. Adults are expected to be fully vaccinated.

For more information about services and celebrations at Temple Emanuel, and to register or purchase tickets for special events, please go to the TE website, www.tegnh.org or call the office at 203-397-3000. Temple Emanuel is located at 150 Derby Avenue in Orange.