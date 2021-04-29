Upcoming Events at Temple Emanuel – May 2021

Stay connected with our community online and in person when the weather cooperates. Read on for details!

Regular Weekly Services

6:30 pm on the first Friday of the month, Family Shabbat service;

7:00 pm on all other Fridays, Kabbalat Shabbat Service (please note earlier start time) – in person and outdoors starting May 7, only if the weather permits; masks are required and appropriate distancing will be observed; online services will continue as well;

10:00-11:30 am on the first Saturday morning of the month, Shabbat Morning Minyan;

10:00-11:30 am on all other Saturday mornings, Weekly Torah Study.

Please contact the TE office for links to Zoom and YouTube. All services and events listed here are free and open to both members and non-members.

Special Event in May

Sunday, May 16 at 7:30 pm

Erev Shavuot and Confirmation Service – 6 confirmands will lead the service, chant the Ten Commandments and share their thoughts on Judaism. The congregation is invited to participate via Zoom.

For more information about services and celebrations at Temple Emanuel, and to register for special events, please go to the TE website, www.tegnh.org or call the office at 203-397-3000. Temple Emanuel is located at 150 Derby Avenue in Orange.