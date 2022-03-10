Special Events

Wednesday, March 16 at 6:00 pm – Purim Megillah Reading. Come in costume or participate online.

Saturday, April 2 at 7:30 pm – Shir Magic with Noah Aronson and a special appearance by members of the TE Band. Go to the TE website for tickets and for more information about this kickoff event for the 60 th anniversary of Temple Emanuel, TE@60.

anniversary of Temple Emanuel, TE@60. Friday, April 15 at 6:30 pm – Temple Emanuel Passover Seder. Please check the TE website for details as they become available.

Services

Regular Weekly Services 6:30 pm on the first Friday of the month, Family Shabbat service 7:30 pm on all other Fridays, Kabbalat Shabbat Service 10:00-11:30 am on the first Saturday morning of the month, Shabbat Morning Minyan 10:00-11:30 am on all other Saturday mornings, Weekly Torah Study. All of these events are both in person and online. Please check the TE website or contact the TE office for links to Zoom and YouTube. All listed services and events are open to both members and non-members.

Our current COVID-19 precautions still include a requirement for masks for everyone over the age of 2 for indoor events. Adults are expected to be fully vaccinated. For more information about services and celebrations at Temple Emanuel, and to register or purchase tickets for special events, please go to the TE website, www.tegnh.org or call the office at 203-397-3000. Temple Emanuel is located at 150 Derby Avenue in Orange.