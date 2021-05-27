Upcoming Events at Temple Emanuel – June 2021

Stay connected with our community online and in person when the weather cooperates. Read on for details!

Regular Weekly Services

6:30 pm on the first Friday of the month, Family Shabbat service outdoors under the stars if the weather permits; masks are required and appropriate distancing will be observed. On-line services will continue.

7:00 pm on all other Fridays, Kabbalat Shabbat Service (please note earlier start time) – outdoors under the stars if the weather permits; masks are required and appropriate distancing will be observed. On-line services will continue.

10:00-11:30 am on the first Saturday morning of the month, Shabbat Morning Minyan 10:00-11:30 am on all other Saturday mornings, Weekly Torah Study.

Please contact the TE office for links to Zoom and YouTube. All services and events listed here are free and open to both members and non-members.

For more information about services and celebrations at Temple Emanuel, and to register for special events, please go to the TE website, www.tegnh.org or call the office at 203-397-3000. Temple Emanuel is located at 150 Derby Avenue in Orange.

Pictured: Shabbat Under the Stars