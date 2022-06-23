Upcoming Events at Temple Emanuel – July 2022

Special Events

Friday, August 12 at 6:30 pm – Shabbat on the Beach at Woodmont Beach in Milford. Bring a beach chair, your voices and bug spray for this outdoor service with lovely views of Long Island Sound.

Regular Weekly Services – Summer Service Schedule

7:00 pm on all Fridays, Kabbalat Shabbat Service – in the outdoor sanctuary when the weather permits, indoors when it does not. Chairs and benches are available, but feel free to bring your own chair or a blanket. Bug spray is also useful. Masks are optional for outdoor events and our tasty TE onegs are back!

Our current COVID-19 precautions still include a requirement for masks for everyone over the age of 2 for indoor events. Adults are expected to be fully vaccinated.

All of these events are held in person and are available online. Please check the TE website or contact the TE office for links to Zoom and YouTube. All listed services and events are open to both members and non-members.

For more information about services and celebrations at Temple Emanuel, and to register or purchase tickets for special events requiring tickets, please go to the TE website, www.tegnh.org or call the office at 203-397-3000. Temple Emanuel is located at 150 Derby Ave. in Orange.