Upcoming Activities at the Orange Senior Center – November 2022

Cut the Cable with Josh

Josh will show how you can separate yourself from cable tv. The presentation is free. Join us on November 3, at 5:30pm. Call 203-891-4784 with questions.

Lions Club Thanksgiving Dinner

Join us on Sunday, November 27 when the Lions Club of Orange hosts a Thanksgiving dinner for all to enjoy. Call the Senior Center at 203-891-4788 to reserve a seat. The Lions need a head count to know how much food to get.

Medicare Seminars

It is that time of the year when Medicare plans need to be decided upon. We have several seminars coming up that you can attend. Join us at 1:00pm at the High Plains Community Center.

11/7 Anthem

11/22 United Health

12/1 United Health

Hiking Group

Marianne and Judy will lead us in a 2 mile-ish, 1 hour walk every Thursday at 9am from July-September or 10am from October-December. Meet at the location of the hike.

November 3: Naugatuck Greenway Park at BJ’s Wholesale Club, 20 Division Street, Derby

November 10: Turkey Hill Preserve, 700 Derby Milford Road, Orange

November 17: Beaver Brook Trail, 553 West Avenue, Milford

November 24: No Hike due to holiday

Adult Coloring

Join us for Adult Coloring on November 7 at 12:30pm in the café. Fun and relaxing, for all.

Arts & Crafts with Suzanne

Join us for a fun-filled class project with Suzanne as she leads Arts & Crafts on Monday, November 21 at 12:30pm. Pre-registration is required. Call 203-891-4784 to sign up.

Book Club

The book club normally meets the last Friday of the month at 2:00pm. The next meeting will be in the senior lounge on a special holiday date: December 2. December’s book is “Pachinko” by Min Jin Lee.

Movie of the Month

Join us November 4, at 1:00pm for “Where the Crawdads Sing”. Based on the bestselling book, a woman who raised herself in the marshes of the deep South becomes a suspect in the murder of a man she was once involved with. Drinks and snacks will be provided. Call 203-891-4784 to register.

Dr. Pete & Chiropractic Benefits

Join us on November 17 at 11:00 for Dr. Pete presents Optimizing Health Benefits for Seniors. Improve your balance and coordination, decrease your risk of falls. Call to reserve a seat 203-891-4784.

Veterans’ Appreciation Cabaret

Join us on November 14 when we celebrate our veterans. Larry & Mary of the Larry Ayce Band will perform. Call to reserve a seat. Coffee and dessert at 1:30pm, Larry & Mary from 2-3:00pm.

Name that Tune with Pat Santucci

The classic game is back! Come join us on November 28 At 1:30pm when Pat Santucci leads us in “Name that Tune”. Call the office at 203-891-4784 to reserve a seat. Coffee and snack served at 1:30, Pat at 2:00pm.

iPhone & iPads

Josh will teach you the basic of how to use your iPhone and iPad. The class will meet on Wednesdays, November 9-30, from 5-7:00pm. A fee of $20 is required. Come by the office to register. Call 203-891-4784 with questions.

Introduction to Macs

Josh will teach an introduction class on MacIntosh Computers. The class will meet on Wednesdays, December 7–28 from 5-7:00pm. A fee of $20 is required. Come by the office to register. Call 203-891-4784 with questions.

Beginner Pickleball with Mary

Join us for Beginner Pickleball with Mary on Fridays, in the HPCC Tennis Courts from 8:00am. Bring a chair as there are no benches. This activity will move into the gym when the floor is finished.

Hot Lunch Program

Lunch is offered Monday through Friday, 11:30am–12:00pm. No meals on Saturday, or Sunday. A $3.00 donation is accepted for persons 60+. Call Ellen at (203) 891-4765 to register.

Legal Clinic

The Law office of Floman DePaola has merged with Wiley, Etter, & Doyon, but they are still available the first Wednesday of each month for a free legal clinic. Some things they will be able to help you with, while others may require an office visit and fee. To schedule an appointment, call 203-891-4784.

Griffin Hospital/Parish Nurses Blood Pressure Check

Maggie from Griffin Hospital will be here the last Friday of the month from 10:30-12:00pm to take your blood pressure. Be sure to stop by for this free clinic.

Trips

Ireland Trip Presentation

Join us on December 6 at 3:00pm when Tracy from Collette presents the upcoming trip to Ireland. Call the office to register.

November 10: AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL @ THE GRAND OAK VILLA

Join us at the Grand Oak Villa for Friendship Tours Annual Patriotic Picnic. Celebrate the Music of America with Ray Guillemette, Jr. and His Live Band. Lunch will be a family style (subject to change) meal of garden salad, pasta with homemade house sauce, roast turkey with gravy & sliced roast beef with brown gravy, roasted potato, vegetable, dessert, soda & coffee. Carafe of red & white wine on every table. Cost is $106pp with transportation. (Minimal walking).

December 7: IN THE CHRISTMAS MOOD @ AQUA TURF

The world-famous orchestra is the most popular and sought-after swing band in the world. A Fun & Lively Holiday Show! Family style menu (format subject to change): garden salad, pasta, roast turkey & baked ham, vegetable, potato, rolls, dessert, beverage. Cost is $114pp with transportation (Minimal walking).

Contact: Dennis Marsh – 203-891-4784