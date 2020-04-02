United Illuminating, Southern Connecticut Gas and Connecticut Natural Gas Release Mobile App for Apple & Android Devices

UI, SCG and CNG announced the launch of their mobile application, available for both Apple and Android devices. The release of the application comes after more than a year of development by parent company AVANGRID, Inc. and was designed completely with the customer in mind.

To download the application, customers should search “AVANGRID” in the Apple or Android app stores and select “United Illuminating”, “Southern Connecticut Gas” or “Connecticut Natural Gas”. The application is free to download, though users must have a valid company account.

Customers using the application will be able to accomplish the following, all from their mobile device:

View account information

Make payments

Report outages (UI only)

Check on an outage status (UI Only)

In addition to this launch, AVANGRID announced it has also released similar products for its gas and electric companies in New York and Massachusetts. To learn more about the app, visit our websites: uinet.com (UI); soconngas.com (SCG) and cngcorp.com (SCG)