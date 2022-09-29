Turkey Hill School Track Ribbon Cutting

Turkey Hill School (THS) students, staff and parents joined Dr Arterbery and Dr Scarpetti to kickoff the 2022-2023 school year’s theme of Together Achieving Goals with a Ribbon Cutting ceremony for the brand new THS Track! Special guest USA Hockey’s Strauss Mann spoke to the students about goal-setting from his experience on the US Olympic team. The new track was a long-term goal for THS that was reached through generous participation in PTO fundraisers within the THS community.

Students demonstrated tremendous school spirit and excitement with a celebratory lap and are thrilled to have a new track that will be used for years to come.