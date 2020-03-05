Turkey Hill School Presents 2nd Original Show: The Pirate Princess

One hundred and eight Turkey Hill School (THS) students will take the stage in Turkey Hill School’s second original production “The Pirate Princess” on Friday, April 3rd at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, April 4th at 1 p.m.

The original show is written by Deborah Sansone, THS Drama Club Producer, and the THS Drama Writing Club, which included 18 THS students. The students began writing in April 2019 and worked through the summer to finish the script. Mr. Kyle Ryan, THS Music Teacher, has joined the team again writing an original song and reprise to support the production.

“Our first original show last year, “Halloween, Again” was such a success we decided to do it again,” says Sansone. “The student writers worked so hard creating characters, plot and dialogue writing throughout the summer. We are so fortunate to have Kyle Ryan as our Musical Director. He once again wrote an amazing original song for the show.”

“The Pirate Princess” is about a girl, Kelsey, who grows up on a pirate ship with her adopted father, Captain Cal. Since girls aren’t allowed on the ship, Kelsey has been hiding her identity. Kelsey’s plan is to take over as Captain some day, but her father wants her to leave the ship and learn how to be a girl. When a stow-way and an evil talking Raven come aboard, Kelsey’s courage, identity and determination are tested.

Turkey Hill School Student writers included Aiza Amir, Gabriela Celozzi, Avery French, Anushka Gupta, Caryn Kim, Hannah May, Juliana Menga, Aarya Mulmi, Alice Niang, Gianna Pergolotti, Abby Salmini, Emily Shaw, Elona Spiewak, Rebecca Spiewak, Claire Theiss, Sarina Tian and CJ Visnic. Amity High School Junior, Ava DiVencenzo, worked with the team as well.

The club is once again supported by the Jaime A. Hulley Arts Foundation. Tickets can be purchased in advance by stopping by THS or at the door for $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for seniors and students.