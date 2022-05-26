Turkey Hill School Drama Club Returns to the Stage

Turkey Hill School Drama Club presents The Pirate Princess, the club’s thirteenth show. Featuring 67 actors from grades 1st-6th, the original show will premiere on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, June 4th at 2:00 p.m.

The Pirate Princess tells the story of a teenage girl, Kelsea, growing up on a pirate ship who is unable to pursue her dream of becoming a pirate because of an outdated pirate code.

“We couldn’t be more excited to finally get to perform this show,” says Dr. Denise Arterberry, school principal. “In March 2020, we were one week away from dress rehearsals, when the show was shut down due to Covid-19. Twenty-eight students returned from the original cast along with 39 new club members. Our students are so excited to participate in this production – the drama club putting on a performance has been such a sign of normalcy for our students. They are eager to share all of the hard work they have put into this project.”

Turkey Hill School Drama Club’s production is written and directed by Deborah Sansone and choreographed by Kelsey Sullivan, 5th grade teacher at THS. Music teacher, Kyle Ryan, composed two original songs for the show as well as provided vocal and musical direction. The club also received support from the Jaime A. Hulley Arts Foundation.

Opening night is Friday, June 3rd at 7:00 p.m. and a second performance will be held on Saturday, June 4th at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors and students. They can be purchased at the door or in advance at my.cheddarup.com/c/ths-drama-club-pirate-princess.

Pictured: THS 6th grade cast of The Pirate Princess