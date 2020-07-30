Turkey Hill School Drama Club Performs Quarantine Virtual Show!

The Turkey Hill School Drama Club performed, “10 Ways to Survive a Life in Quarantine” by Don Zolidis on Sautrday, June 27th at 7:00 p.m. The live show was performed on a zoom webinar in front of an audience of more than 100 viewers from around the country!

Actors included 12 Turkey Hill School 5th and 6th graders who practiced for more than a month. According to Director Deborah Sansone, the actors took to the virtual stage very easily. “They are already comfortable with the format of Zoom and they easily converted their stage knowledge to the new format,” says Sansone, “We had to use chat features to cue each other. They learned to work through technical difficulties and practiced improv in case something unexpected happened during the live performance.”

Sansone said soon the actors were sending encouragement and pats on the back through the chat function on Zoom.

The THS Drama Club is supported by the Jaime Hulley Arts Foundation.