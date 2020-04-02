Orange’s Exclusive Newspaper | Mailed Free to Every Home & Business in Orange
Arts and Leisure

Turkey Hill School Drama Club Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Turkey Hill School Drama Club Celebrates 10th Anniversary

marty gnidula michaela kraut

The curtain opened on Friday, January 10th at the Turkey Hill School Drama Club’s 10th Anniversary Reunion Concert and more than thirty alumni actors took the stage singing, dancing and reminiscing.  Alumni included Master of Ceremonies, Marty Gnidula, Elizabeth Bodie, Mitchell Bronson, Luke Chang, Nick Clark, Maria Dalle Ave, Claire DeRosa, Ava DiVincenzo, Raegan French, Brigitte Gagnon, Marcelle Gagnon, Dana Jossick, Audrey Jurzyk, Hannah Hayes, Michaela Kraut, Anna Laganovska, Maya Patel, Thomas Sampson, James Sansone, Joseph Sansone, Sydney Sherrick, Kasey Smith, Molly Stratford and Ledgym Washington.  The THS Drama Club thanks the Jamie Hulley Arts Foundation for sponsoring the drama club and making the performance possible.

  1. 10th Anniversary Reunion Concert Performers
  2. Michaela Kraut, Sophomore at URI
  3. Marty Gnidula Interviews Alumnae Joey Sansone & Nick Clark
