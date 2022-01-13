Tudino Awarded Again for The Top 1,000 Real Estate Agent Nationwide for the 3rd Quarter

Orange resident Sharon Tudino, a real estate agent affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty’s Orange office, has been recognized again as a Top 1,000 real estate agent nationally by Realogy Brokerage Group for the 3rd quarter of 2021. She was also awarded the honor for the 2nd quarter. Realogy Brokerage Group is the parent company of Coldwell Banker Realty with more than 50,000 affiliated real estate salespersons in the United States.

“I am very proud of Sharon for reaching this achievement for the 2nd time this year. I am confident that she will continue to achieve great success in 2022 and beyond. Sharon’s achievement demonstrates her commitment to providing unparalleled service to both her buyers and sellers. She is a valuable asset to her clients,” said Aileen DeFeo, Branch VP for the Orange and Woodbridge offices. “Thank you for your unwavering dedication and hard work.”

With more than 20 years of experience, Tudino has been successfully meeting the needs of homebuyers and sellers in Greater New Haven and Fairfield counties, including the towns of Orange, Woodbridge, Milford, Stratford, Bethany, Hamden, Wallingford, West Haven, Shelton and all of New Haven and Fairfield Counties.

Tudino has also received the awards for the Coldwell Banker Realty International President’s Circle Award for 2020, the Quarterly Awards for the Greater New Haven Middlesex Board of Realtors this year and the CT Magazine Five Star Realtor Award for the past seven years.

Sharon Tudino can be reached at (203) 257-9601 or by email at sharon.tudino@cbmoves.com.

