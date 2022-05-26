Troop 907 News

Scouts from Troop 907 wrapped up their annual plant and fertilizer sale the weekend of April 23-24 and want to thank everyone who participated and patronized the troop’s fundraiser. The annual flower sale spans three weekends each spring, and proceeds are used to offset the costs of campouts and other troop activities. 100% of the proceeds go directly to the troop’s needs.

It has been a very busy few months for the scouts as they welcomed three new youth members from Orange. The troop currently has three Eagle Scout projects underway that will benefit both Woodbridge and Orange. In addition to multiple campouts throughout the past year, scouts have been working on merit badges and are looking forward to an active spring.

Recently scouts went go-karting and have camped every month over the past year. Troop activities occur year-round and has members from Woodbridge, Orange, Bethany, New Haven, North Haven, Milford and West Haven. Recent events have had the troop visiting Sleeping Giant and camping at Scout Camp WaWahTaysee in Hamden where they created and ran the orienteering course near Sleeping Giant. Also, the troop camped and learned riffle shooting at the Strang Scout Reservation in Goshen.

In May, the troop will be replacing the flags at the graves of the veterans in the three Woodbridge cemeteries and also participating presenting a color guard at the Woodbridge Memorial Day event. On May 20-22, the troop is kayaking in Boston Harbor to Fort Andrews/Peddock’s Island, Boston Harbor Islands State Park in Hull, Massachusetts. They will be camping at Camp Sequassen this summer and also taking the ferry and biking around Block Island on another upcoming campout in September.

The troop will be camping outside the First Church of Christ Parish House the weekend of June 17 – 19 and both scout adults and youth will be assisting with the annual community Strawberry Festival. Come by and say hi to all and get to know them! The year ending Court of Honor will also occur on Saturday, June 18th.

Troop 907 meets every Thursday night at the First Church of Christ Parish House (rear entrance) on Meetinghouse Lane in the center of Woodbridge. If you’re interested in scouting, please come check out this active troop, or visit www.Troop907.org.