Troop 60274 Updates – May 2021

On April 20, Girl Scout troop 60274 met at High Plains to work on the requirements for the Eco Camper badge. This badge details skills for minimal impact camping and know how to protect the environment when you go outdoors. We discussed having minimal impact campfires, preparing for a hike or camping, and how to respect nature.

The Seven Principles of Leave No Trace provide an easily understood framework of minimum impact practices for anyone visiting the outdoors. The Principles have been adapted so that they can be applied anywhere — from remote wilderness areas, to local parks and even in your own backyard. They also apply to almost every recreational activity.

Troop 60274 has been working on and review the seven principles of Leave No Trace every year since they were 1st grade daisies and make it apart of their everyday practices when outdoors.

Plan ahead and prepare. Travel and Camp on Durable Surfaces. Dispose of Waste Properly. Leave what you find. Minimize Campfire Impacts. Respect Wildlife. Be considerate of others.

The girls noticed trash had blown from the trash cans around the Pavilion and took a conservative walk to pick up all the garbage on the walking track with big smiles.