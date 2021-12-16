Town of Orange Highway Department Snow Plowing Policy

There are over 110 miles of streets in the Town of Orange. Snow removal can cost up to $2,500.00 per hour. Therefore, it is important for the Department of Public Works (DPW) to use its resources wisely with cooperation from the residents to minimize the cost.

Plow Routes: The streets are plowed and sanded in order of priority. Main (collector) roads are addressed first with special attention to steep hills, and difficult intersections. Side streets are done next, then dead-end streets. Side streets will remain unplowed if the main roads require repeat plowing due to heavy volume of snowfall. This may not seem fair to the residents of side streets or dead-ends. However, the main roads must remain open.

Blocked Driveways: All snow plows angle the same way; to the driver’s right. While plowing, the plow will push the snow in front of a residential driveway. The homeowner is responsible for access to his/her driveway. The only way to avoid additional snow removal is to wait until DPW work crews have completed their final clean up of your road.

Mailbox Damage: The town repairs or replaces only those mailboxes and/or posts that are actually struck by the plow blade. Usually, a paint mark or tire tracks provide evidence of a mailbox strike. The Town does not repair or replace mailboxes and/or posts that fall from the force of plowed snow. Mailboxes and supporting posts must be installed to withstand the rigors of snow removal; including the force of snow pushed from the street onto the roadside. It is recommended that homeowners do not purchase and utilize plastic mailboxes and/or posts as they are subject to damage. DPW recommends the use of a 4” x 4” wooden post or 2” metal pipe with a metal mailbox.

Private Plowing: The Town of Orange prohibits private plow contractors from pushing snow from private driveways or parking lots onto Town streets. This practice is dangerous and impedes the Town’s snow removal efforts. If there is no other alternative to pushing the snow into the street, the plow driver must plow off the windrow left across the street by re-plowing until the road is safe. This may not necessarily mean bare pavement, but certainly it should be no worse than when the driver began work.

No Parking: The Town of Orange Snow Removal Ordinance takes effect on November 1 of each year, and continues to April 1 of the following year. During this time, there shall be no parking on public roads during snowstorms. Should your vehicle be parked on the street causing an obstruction to snow removal vehicles, your vehicle may be ticketed or removed by the Town of Orange Police Department. The cost of removal and any other subsequent fees shall be borne upon the owner of the vehicle.

Snow Stakes: The Town of Orange Highway Department reminds Orange residents to install “snow stakes” now before the ground freezes. It is difficult to distinguish between the pavement edge and the edge of a lawn in heavy snowfall. Installing stakes along property edges as close to pavement as possible without interfering with traffic will help homeowners avoid unsightly lawn damage this winter, especially for properties with underground sprinklers or invisible fencing. Snow stakes should be 30-36” high and can be purchased at a local hardware store. If using wooden stakes, paint the top 3” of the stakes red to increase visibility against snow.

Residents who feel they have a legitimate complaint should call the Town of Orange Department of Public Works at (203) 891-4775.