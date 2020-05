The Town of Orange 2020 Independence Day Concert and Fireworks event originally scheduled for July 6th has been postponed due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. Event Coordinator, OTN Publisher Rocky Salperto hopes to hold the event on Labor Day weekend. We are in contact with Town Officials and the Orange Health Department and hope to be able to move the event to September 6th just prior to Labor Day,” Salperto stated. Watch for continuing updates.