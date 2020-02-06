Tom Torrenti Appointed To Plan & Zoning Commision

Orange native Tom Torrenti has been appointed to the Town Plan and Zoning Commission to fill the seat vacated by Commissioner Ralph Aschettino.

Torrenti, a licensed professional engineer, is owner of Thomas A. Torrenti P.C., a company that provides structural engineering services for commercial industrial and institutional buildings. Located on Dogburn Lane, the company has been in business for over 34 years. Torrenti, who grew up on Old Tavern Road, moved back to Orange to raise his own family in the 1980s.

He received a B.S. degree in civil engineering from Syracuse University, and is a member of the American Institute of Steel Construction. “I’m looking forward to serving on the board and giving back to the town,” Torrenti said of his appointment.

First Selectman Jim Zeoli said he’s “thrilled” to appoint Torrenti to a board whose members bring a range of professional expertise to the position. “I’ve known Tom for nearly 60 years and I think he will bring a strong breadth of knowledge and service to the community. I’m happy he is willing to step up and participate,” he said.

Aschettino, who is also a structural engineer, served on the board since 2011 and recently moved out of town. Torrenti will serve the rest of Aschettino’s term through November 2021.

By Laura Fantarella – Orange Town News Correspondent