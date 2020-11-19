Title IX Federal Law

Director of Special Services, Mrs. Mary Edo, is the Title IX Coordinator for the Orange Public School district. If you or someone you know is believed to have experienced sexual harassment, please file a complaint using the appropriate form that can be located at https://www.oess.org/ under Faculty or Student Resources.

You should contact Mrs. Edo either by email at medo@orange-ed.org or by phone at 203-891-8023 ext. 1204 to report any complaint related to the school district. Mrs. Edo’s office is located at Central Office of the Orange Board of Education.