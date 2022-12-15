‘Tis The Season for Spreading Hope and Joy

The Peck Place School is getting into the season by doing good deeds for others. Students and staff participated in two worthwhile events throughout the month of December. Their focus was to spread hope and joy to others in need.

On December 9, The Peck Place School participated in PJ Day for Kids sponsored by the Connecticut Children’s Hospital. “PJ Day for the Kids kicked off its 11th year with a mission to not only raise money, but to honor the brave kids fighting cancer at Connecticut Children’s.” The school community donated money for this cause in exchange for wearing their pajamas to school. They found a way to provide hope to all families looking for a cure for their children with cancer.

In addition to raising money for PJ for Kids Day, the staff and students held a month-long Toy Drive. Starting at Thanksgiving and running through the Winter Break, students and staff brought in new toys to donate to those in need. To date, hundreds of items for children from infants to teens have been donated and will be sent to the Toy Closet and Toys for Tots. It brought smiles to everyone’s faces just thinking about the joy they are providing to someone else.